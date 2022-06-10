Assam: Youth Hailing from Dabaka Goes Missing

A youth hailing from Dabaka in Hojai district of Assam has reportedly gone missing on Thursday.

The youth has been identified as Pintu Ghosh.

According to reports, Pintu had dropped from a bus at Borghat in Nagaon after travelling from Guwahati.

He went missing after he got into an unknown vehicle at Borghat to go to Lanka.

The family members of Pintu suspect that he had gone missing from the Dabaka tollgate itself. The family members also allege that the driver of the unidentified vehicle had kidnapped him.

Meanwhile, the family members have lodged an FIR at the Dabaka and Lanka Police Stations. An investigation is underway into the matter.

The family members have also provided a number (6003072741) if anyone has any information about the missing person.