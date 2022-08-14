Assam: Youth Hospitalized After Being Attacked With Acid

In a shocking incident, a youth suffered serious burn injuries in an alleged acid attack that took place in Assam’s Karimganj district late Saturday night.

According to reports, the victim, identified as on Manjur Ahmed, was attacked with acid after being physically assaulted by unidentified persons.

Locals said that the victim was tied up before being assaulted by the miscreants.

Soon after, police arrived at the scene after getting information about the incident and rushed him to a hospital in critical condition.

The victim reportedly suffered serious acid burns as well as wounds to multiple other places of his body.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed by the victim’s family members at the Patharkandi police station.

The culprits are yet to be identified and apprehended. Police said that an investigation has been launched in regards to the case.