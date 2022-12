A youth leader was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Assam’s Charaideo district.

The accused, identified as Shaju Bora, is the acting general secretary of Asom Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in Sonari.

According to information, the victim minor girl is a relative of the accused.

In light of the incident, Sonari police arrested Bora and a case under the POCSO Act was registered against him.

Borah was later sent to judicial custody.