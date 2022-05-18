Assam: Youth Missing After Being Swept Away By Floodwater

A youth reportedly went missing after being swept away by flash floods in Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Bonpali area in Kampur town when the victim along with his friend was sailing a make-shift boat made out of banana tree on the flooded streets.

However, due to strong current, the boat lost control and capsized.

The youths were then overwhelmed by floodwater, after which they went missing.

Fortunately, one of them made it out alive but other is still missing.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to trace the missing youth.

The flood situation in Assam continued to wreak havoc affecting over 4 lakh people in 26 districts. The death toll due to flood and landslide in the state reached 8.

Eleven embankments have been breached since Monday, while another six have been affected, besides damages to houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

According to the latest bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of affected people has reached 4,03,352 across 26 districts from 1,97,248 in 20 districts.

Assam’s Cachar is the worst-hit district with 96,697 affected people followed by 88,420 people affected in Hojai, 58,975 in Nagaon, 56,960 in Darrang, 39,874 in Biswanath and 22,526 in Udalguri district.

