Assam Youth Missing, Family Suspects Joining ULFA-I

A youth, identified as 22-year-old Biswajit Gayan, from Assam’s Tinsukia has been reported missing.

Meanwhile, his family suspects that he might have joined the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

On April 24, Biswajit told his parents that he is going town, however, he never returned. His family said that Biswajit is a bright boy and is very much inclined towards music. He also worked at a few web portals, his family said.

According to sources, a missing complaint was filed at Filbari police station but there has been no information on him so far.

As many youths joined the ULFA-I recently, Biswajit’s family suspect that their son may have taken that route as well.

“I urge Paresh Baruah sir to return our son if he actually joined the ULFA-I,” a family member said.

Earlier, 10 more youths, including two women from Assam were suspected to have joined the banned insurgent outfit.

These youths have been identified as Mridupaban Bora, Ananta Rabha, Diganta Das, Chinmoy Deka, Bipul Deori, Nayanjyoti Kalita, Nakul Das, Shibani Gogoi, Malabika Kalita and Rohini Gogoi.

The recent trend of joining the banned outfit is a matter of concern, said police sources.

Recently five youths had also joined the banned outfit.

Also Read: "Slow And Steady Wins The Race": Observing World Turtle Day 2022