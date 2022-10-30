Assam: Youth Rescued By Fishermen After Attempted Suicide At Sualkuchi

A youth was rescued from the Brahmaputra river after an attempted suicide at Sualkuchi near Guwahati on Sunday.

According to reports, the youth had attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the Saraighat Bridge into the Brahmaputra. However, some local fisherman spotted him floating and came to his rescue.

The fishermen, after finding him floating on the river, retrieved the youth and handed him over to the Sualkuchi River Police.

The youth was identified as Nipon Thakuria, a resident of Pub Khagrabari village in Assam’s Baksa district.

Officials informed that the youth confessed to attempting suicide due to financial distress.