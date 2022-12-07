Nine Assam Youths Trapped In Forced Labour In Arunachal, Claims Family

As many as nine youths hailing from Assam’s Moran have been allegedly tricked and trapped into forced labour in Arunachal Pradesh, their family members claimed.

They claimed that the youths were recruited by an individual named Michael Sador for a job at Silapathar and departed for the same on November 5.

However, the youths were later transported to Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh where they have been allegedly pushed into forced labour.

Their family also alleged that the youths were subjected to mental and physical torture by their employers.

“If any of the boys asked to go home, they threaten them with dire consequences one way or the other”, a family member said.

Although a case was registered at Moran police station, no action has been taken as of yet, he further said.

Meanwhile, the family members have also urged the district administration to look into the matter.