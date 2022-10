Three youths were arrested with pistols in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday.

The operation was led by the police, CRPF and Assam Rifles in Merapani.

The three accused have been identified as Masand Odyuo, Sam Tokbi and Kamleng Thang hailing from Nagaland.

They were on their way to Nagaland from Arunachal Pradesh via Merapani.

Apart from pistols, cash, objectionable documents, mobile phones, a bike and an Alto car were also seized from their possession.