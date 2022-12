Three youths hailing from Assam were killed in a tragic road accident that occurred in Bengaluru on Monday night.

According to sources, the three of them were employees of a private company based in Bengaluru.

While one of them hails from Lakhimpur, the two others are residents of Nagaon and Karbi Anglong in Assam.

The identities of the three youth are yet to be ascertained.