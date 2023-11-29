Assam Youtuber Likens Ahom Community To Chinese; Stirs Controversy

In a recent turn of events, a controversy has erupted after a youth drew parallels between the Ahom community in Assam and Chinese culture, sparking a heated debate on cultural sensitivity and understanding.
The controversial statements were made during a podcast hosted on the 'Enchanted Studios' YouTube channel, leading to a wave of backlash from various quarters.
During the podcast, the youth in question, Adeed Rahman, asserted that the Ahom community, indigenous to Assam, shares cultural similarities with the Chinese. He highlighted alleged resemblances, including the presence of dragons in both Ahom and Chinese cultures.
Furthermore, he emphasized that the Ahom culture is distinctly different from the broader Assamese culture.
Rahman also asserted that the Ahom marriage customs differ from traditional Assamese marriage customs, adding a layer to the heated discourse. Moreover, his statement, where he used the term "total Chinese", has caused a significant uproar among the Assamese community.
As the video surfaced on social media platforms, it quickly gained attention, and criticism followed suit. Many individuals, including members of the Ahom community and Assamese cultural enthusiasts, condemned the Rahman's statements as culturally insensitive and historically inaccurate.
The controversy quickly spread across social media platforms, with users expressing their opinions on the matter. The 'Enchanted Studios' YouTube channel faced a barrage of comments, with viewers demanding an apology and a retraction of the controversial statements.
In response to the escalating controversy, 'Enchanted Studios' has put their video on private and is currently unavailable for viewing.
However, a snippet of the video was procured which was shared by a Facebook user.