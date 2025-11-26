Assamese Cinema Shines at IFFI 2025 as ‘Bhaimon Da’ and ‘Patralekha’ Celebrate Cultural Icons

Assamese cinema made a powerful impression at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025, where the teams behind the feature film Bhaimon Da and the non-feature short film Patralekha shared their creative journeys during an emotional and engaging press conference. Steeped in the cultural essence of Assam, both films emerged as heartfelt tributes to two of the state’s most influential artistic figures, legendary filmmaker Munin Barua and music maestro Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

‘Bhaimon Da’: Honouring Munin Barua and Celebrating 90 Glorious Years of Assamese Cinema

Director Sasanka Samir presented Bhaimon Da, the first commercial biopic on celebrated Assamese filmmaker Munin Barua, affectionately known as Bhaimon Da. Barua, whose work transformed mainstream Assamese cinema, is portrayed through a narrative that traces his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a defining voice in the industry.

The film revisits behind-the-scenes moments from Barua’s iconic works, featuring actors such as Biju Phukan, Mridula Barua, Zubeen Garg, and Jatin Bora. Samir described the project as an effort to capture “not just his journey, but the spirit of 90 years of our cinematic history.”

Developed over nearly five years, the film involved extensive archival research, interviews, and travel across the state. With more than 120 shooting locations and 360 performers, Bhaimon Da ranks among the largest cinematic productions in Assam’s history. “This is not just a biopic, it is a tribute to every artist, technician, and audience member who has kept Assamese cinema alive,” Samir said.

A Visual Ode to Bhupen Hazarika: ‘Patralekha’ Translates Melody into Emotion

Author and filmmaker Namrata Datta introduced her short film Patralekha, inspired by one of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s abstract, emotionally resonant songs. The film interprets the song’s lingering sense of unspoken love and unfulfilled longing into a gentle, layered narrative of two individuals separated by time and circumstance.

Shot across contrasting visual landscapes, Patralekha juxtaposes the harsh brightness of rural life with the subdued tones of urban solitude. The woman’s world is bound by responsibility and the heat of midday, while the man’s quiet city nights unfold through painting, guitar melodies and memories.

Explaining the motivation behind the film, Datta said, “The song carried an unspoken pain—a love that lingered. I felt compelled to continue that story, to give shape to what the lyrics only hinted at.”

Cinematographer and co-producer Utpal Datta highlighted the film’s distinctive visual style: “Their lives are in twilight, burdened yet hopeful. Our lighting mirrors that emotional landscape.” Addressing the challenges of working with a minimal budget, he added with humour, “People like us who don’t have money should not produce films, but love for cinema makes us fearless.”

A Moment of Pride for Assamese Cinema

The IFFI 2025 showcase marked a significant moment for the Assamese film industry, bringing its stories, talents and cultural depth to a national platform. Both Bhaimon Da and Patralekha stood out not only as cinematic works but as celebrations of the artistic legacies that continue to shape Assam’s creative identity.

Also Read: Inspiring News For Assamese Cinema: 'Bhaimon Da' Selected For Indian Panorama