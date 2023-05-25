Assamese mountaineers successfully climb Mt Kanchenjunga

The Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023 was officially flagged off by President Droupadi Murmu, who handed over the national flag and the symbolic ice-axe baton to the leader of the team, Manas Barua. President Murmu, during her visit to Assam, conveyed her best wishes and blessed the seven-member team, emphasizing the beauty of Mt Kanchenjunga as a remarkable creation of nature. She expressed her confidence that this mission would be a resounding success and serve as an inspiration for future mountaineers to reach even greater heights.