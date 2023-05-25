Assamese mountaineers successfully climb Mt Kanchenjunga

In a remarkable feat of courage and determination, two Assamese mountaineers, Bhaskar Baruah, and Jayanta Nath, proudly unfurled the Indian national flag, the Tiranga, and the traditional Assamese flag, the Gamosa, at the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga. This achievement marked a momentous occasion as the Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) became the first organization from Northeast India to accomplish this unique distinction. The entire nation rejoiced in their triumphant ascent.
The Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023 was officially flagged off by President Droupadi Murmu, who handed over the national flag and the symbolic ice-axe baton to the leader of the team, Manas Barua. President Murmu, during her visit to Assam, conveyed her best wishes and blessed the seven-member team, emphasizing the beauty of Mt Kanchenjunga as a remarkable creation of nature. She expressed her confidence that this mission would be a resounding success and serve as an inspiration for future mountaineers to reach even greater heights.
The expedition received strong support from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who served as the chef de mission. Chief Minister Sarma warmly welcomed President Murmu with the traditional Assamese cloth, the 'Gamosa,' symbolizing hospitality and respect. The ceremony was attended by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, officials, and members of the Assam Mountaineering Association.
The Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023 was sponsored by the state Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare. In addition to Manas Barua, the team consisted of medical officer Dr. Jagadish Basumatary, deputy leader Upen Chakraborty, Koushik Das, Bhaskar Baruah, Jayanta Nath, and Shekhar Bordoloi. The team commenced their trek to the base camp situated at an altitude of 5,200 meters.
The accomplishments of Bhaskar Baruah, Jayanta Nath, and the entire team are a testament to the indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment of the people of Assam. Their success serves as a source of pride and inspiration for the entire nation, and their achievement will undoubtedly pave the way for future generations to strive for excellence in the field of mountaineering. The nation extends heartfelt congratulations to the mountaineers and the Assam Mountaineering Association for this historic accomplishment.
Meanwhile, in a congratulatory message to the team, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In a moment of soaring pride for us, glad to share that 7:15 am today, two Assamese mountaineers - Bhaskar Baruah and Jayanta Nath unfurled the Tiranga and the Gamnusa at Mt Kanchenjunga, 3rd highest mountain peak."
He further wrote, "With this, Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) has become the first organisation from NE to have this unique distinction. We are honoured to have supported this endeavour. My congratulations to the Mountaineers and AMA."