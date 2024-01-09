Assamese Music Maestro Bhupen Uzir Passes Away at 80

Renowned Assamese music director Bhupen Uzir breathed his last at the Nemcare Hospitals in Guwahati city on Tuesday. He died at the age of 80.
He was admitted to the aforementioned hospital on January 4, 2024, due to a range of health difficulties, according to resident doctors of the Nemcare Hospitals.
"Jeevan Surabhi" was Bhupen Uzir's first film as a music director. He has directed music for almost 20 Assamese feature films.
Uzir also worked for the Food Corporation of India (FCI), but he left to pursue his musical interests.
He later opened his own auditech studio in the city.
Uzir leaves behind his wife, Shanta Uzir, and two daughters.
Even as the news of comedian Bhupen Uzir’s death spread across the state, messages of condolence started pouring in.
The first react was Assamese singer and actress Deeplina Deka, who said, “We lost a legend. Rest in eternal peace Bhupen Uzir sir.”
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Saddened by the passing away of renowned musician Bhupen Uzir, who has enriched the Assamese music world with unique talent and creativity. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the cultural world of Assam. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and the numerous admirers.”
“Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of eminent musician Bhupen Uzir, whose soulful and melodious music contributed immensely to Assamese music and cinema. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family members in this hour of grief and immense loss. May the departed soul attain Sadgati,” tweeted state minister Ashok Singhal.
State minister Bimal Bora said, “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of the eminent music director, Bhupen Uzir. A colossal loss to Assam's music and cultural landscape, his legacy will resonate through the melodies he gifted us. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends and well wishers and pray that the music maestro’s soul attains Sadgati.”