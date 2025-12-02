Assam–Meghalaya Border Dispute: Peace Committee Convenes to Resolve Tensions

A peace committee meeting was held to defuse tensions along the Assam–Meghalaya border following a fresh flare-up at the Basistha–Pilliangkata area, where a dispute over land ownership reignited after a notice board erected by Meghalaya authorities was found covered in black paint.

The incident occurred yesterday when residents in the border area noticed that the signboard, installed by Meghalaya to assert its territorial claim, had been completely defaced.

People from the Meghalaya side accused individuals from Assam of deliberately painting it black in an alleged attempt to erase Meghalaya’s claim over the disputed land.

The act led to heightened anger and scuffles between locals of both sides, creating a tense and chaotic situation in the region.

In response to the unrest, a joint peace committee comprising representatives from both Assam and Meghalaya communities convened to restore calm and prevent further escalation.

During the meeting, several key decisions were taken and recorded in writing to ensure transparency and accountability.

One of the major resolutions was that the electricity departments of both states would jointly work to install an electric post in the disputed area.

Additionally, the controversial notice board will remain in its current position, and no further alterations will be made until a final decision is reached by the higher authorities.

A committee member speaking on the condition said that despite two joint surveys already being conducted by Assam and Meghalaya Governemnt, the lack of a decisive intervention by the Central government has allowed the conflict to persist.

“Both state governments have already carried out two joint surveys, but since there has been no conclusive decision from the Centre, the dispute has not ended. We believe that only when the Central government imposes a clear and final resolution will these conflicts finally stop,” the member stated.

He also urged local residents on both sides to maintain peace and coexist harmoniously, warning that any further violence would only worsen the situation for ordinary villagers living along the sensitive border.

