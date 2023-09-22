Assam's Biswanath Ghat Selected Best Tourism Village of India 2023

In a moment of pride for the people of Assam, Biswanath Ghat has been selected as the best tourism village of India for the year 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism. This was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.
Informing the news, CM Sarma posted on X, "Happy to share that Biswanath Ghat has been selected as the Best Tourism Village of India 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism."
"Selected from amongst 791 applications from 31 States & UTs, Biswanath Ghat's selection reflects the huge efforts that our Govt have taken in promoting rural tourism in Assam," he added.
Meanwhile, Assam Minister for tourism Jayanta Mallabaruah posted on X, "Congratulations to Biswanath Ghat for being recognised as the Best Tourism Village in India. This well-deserved accolade stands as a testament to the vibrant cultural legacy, awe-inspiring natural landscapes, and warm hospitality that characterise the villages of Assam."
"Kudos to the local village body, district administration, and the residents of Biswanath Ghat for your dedication and hard work that led to this remarkable accomplishment. Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble CM, Dr. @himantabiswa, our commitment lies in fostering rural tourism by preserving its essence, and empowering local communities for a brighter tomorrow," he added.
Biswanath Ghat is located towards the south of Biswanath Chariali Town. It is also popularly known as "Gupta Kashi".
The town is named after the ancient Biswanath mandir. It is called Gupta Kashi, in comparison with Kashi during the golden rule of the Guptas. The ghat has a cluster of temples of different gods. A Siva temple was located at the confluence of the Bridhaganga (Burigonga) river with the Brahmaputra.