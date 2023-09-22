Assam's Biswanath Ghat Selected Best Tourism Village of India 2023

Meanwhile, Assam Minister for tourism Jayanta Mallabaruah posted on X, "Congratulations to Biswanath Ghat for being recognised as the Best Tourism Village in India. This well-deserved accolade stands as a testament to the vibrant cultural legacy, awe-inspiring natural landscapes, and warm hospitality that characterise the villages of Assam."

"Kudos to the local village body, district administration, and the residents of Biswanath Ghat for your dedication and hard work that led to this remarkable accomplishment. Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble CM, Dr. @himantabiswa, our commitment lies in fostering rural tourism by preserving its essence, and empowering local communities for a brighter tomorrow," he added.