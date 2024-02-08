Assam's Electoral Roll Updated: 7,26,783 New Voters Added, 7,27,291 Names Deleted

“Of these, 7,26,783 new voters have been added to the electoral roll, while 7,27,291 identities have been deleted. There are 1,69,668 specially-abled voters in the state. The total number of polling stations in the state stands at 2,8,645. The assembly constituency with the highest number of voters in the state with 2,96,846 voters is 51 Dalgaon constituency. On the other hand, the Assembly constituency with the lowest number of voters with 96,442 voters is the No. 112 Amri (ST) constituency. The Lok Sabha constituency with the highest number of voters in the state with 26,43,403 voters is Dhubri, while, the Lok Sabha constituency with the lowest number of voters in the state with 8,92,789 voters is Diphu,” said the CEO of Assam.