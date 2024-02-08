Assam's Electoral Roll Updated: 7,26,783 New Voters Added, 7,27,291 Names Deleted

The final electoral roll following the delimitation procedure was released today at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.
During a press conference, the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Assam, Anurag Goyel stated that previously, the total number of voters in the state was 2,41,11,743, however, after the delimitation exercise in the state, the number has gone up to 2,43,01,960.
“Of these, 7,26,783 new voters have been added to the electoral roll, while 7,27,291 identities have been deleted. There are 1,69,668 specially-abled voters in the state. The total number of polling stations in the state stands at 2,8,645. The assembly constituency with the highest number of voters in the state with 2,96,846 voters is 51 Dalgaon constituency. On the other hand, the Assembly constituency with the lowest number of voters with 96,442 voters is the No. 112 Amri (ST) constituency. The Lok Sabha constituency with the highest number of voters in the state with 26,43,403 voters is Dhubri, while, the Lok Sabha constituency with the lowest number of voters in the state with 8,92,789 voters is Diphu,” said the CEO of Assam.
The CEO Assam urged the citizens of the state to check their names in voters' lists.
“In case of name deletion or any objection, the application can be done both online and offline. Applications can be filed by logging on to the Election Commission's www.ceoassam.nic.in or voters service app or the application can also be made at the office of the District Election Officer,” Anurag Goyel added further.
Meanwhile, the final electoral rolls for Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date for 33-Dispur, 34-Dimoria (SC), 35-New Guwahati, 36-Guwahati Central and 37-Jalukbari LACs under Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, Guwahati have also been published today.