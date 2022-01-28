Assam's First Woman Doctoral Graduate In English Aparna Dutta Mahanta Passes Away

Assam’s first woman doctoral graduate in English literature and noted feminist, Aparna Dutta Mahanta, has passed away in Guwhati. She was 75.

Mahanta was an eminent writer, retired professor of English and former director of the Women's Study Centre of Dibrugarh University. She did her schooling from St Mary's in Shillong and graduated from St Mary's College.

She did her masters in English Literature from Gauhati University as well as the University of Leeds under a British Council scholarship programme. In 1982, she completed her PhD from Dibrugarh University and became the first woman in Assam to have a doctorate degree in English.

Mahanta spent her professional life as a professor in the English Department of Dibrugarh University and was the founding director of the Women's Study Centre in the varsity.

The noted personality was one of the pioneers of modern feminist movement in Assam. She has also authored many books and started Assamese magazine 'Aideur Jonaki Baat' on women's issues.

Mahanta is survived by her husband, noted scientist Dr Paramananda Mahanta, a son and a daughter.