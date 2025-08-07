Assam’s Global Supply Chain Expert Joins Port of Rotterdam as South Asia Chief

In a landmark development for South Asia–Europe maritime cooperation, the Port of Rotterdam Authority has appointed Amlan Bora, a seasoned global supply chain professional hailing from Assam, as its Chief Representative for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Advertisment

Facilitated through Dhanoni Advisory LLP, Bora’s appointment reflects the Port of Rotterdam’s strategic intent to strengthen its presence and partnerships across South Asia. The engagement is closely aligned with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs' ambition to forge deeper ties with the region, especially with India — a rapidly rising player in global trade and energy sectors.

In his new role, Bora will support the Port Authority and its stakeholders in building resilient, equitable supply chains that connect South Asia with Western Europe via Rotterdam — Europe’s largest and busiest port. His focus areas include both traditional cargo and bulk logistics, as well as emerging domains such as new energy molecules, including hydrogen carriers.

The Port Authority is also exploring collaborative synergies around critical raw materials, an area where India is asserting global leadership thanks to robust policy backing and strategic investments. Bora's work will be instrumental in facilitating mutually beneficial partnerships between Dutch and South Asian players in these sectors.

Bora operates out of Dhanoni's Ahmedabad office in Gujarat — one of India’s leading maritime states with a strong legacy of cooperation with the Netherlands. Gujarat is also home to a significant number of Dutch investments across sectors including energy, logistics, and manufacturing.

With roots in Assam, Bora brings to the table a unique blend of local insight and international expertise. His illustrious career includes senior leadership roles at global giants like Siemens, Philips, and Diageo. Before this appointment, he served as Chief Representative and Trade & Investment Commissioner for the Netherlands Business Support Offices (NBSO) in India — a network of trade promotion offices under the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Beyond his professional achievements, Amlan Bora is also deeply committed to social development and education. He serves as an advisor to several non-profit organisations in India and abroad and is a guest lecturer at prominent Indian and international universities.

About the Port of Rotterdam

Covering an area of 12,500 hectares, the Port of Rotterdam is a critical hub in global trade, with over 28,000 seagoing vessels and 91,000 inland vessels calling annually. The Port Authority is responsible for the sustainable development, management, and operation of the port and its associated industrial complex. It also ensures the safe and efficient handling of maritime traffic, reinforcing its role as a future-proof logistics and energy gateway for Europe.

The appointment of Amlan Bora marks a significant step toward enhancing trade, energy, and industrial cooperation between Europe and South Asia — and also represents a proud moment for Assam, as one of its own takes on a role of global significance in the maritime and energy sectors.

Also Read: On National Handloom Day, Guwahati Designer Crafts Angavastra Bearing PM Modi’s Portrait