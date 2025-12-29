Assam’s International Master Mayank Chakraborty Creates History at National Open Junior Chess Championship

International Master Mayank Chakraborty from Assam has created history by securing the first runner-up position at the 54th National Open Junior ChessChampionship, held from December 15 to 24 in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. His achievement marks the first-ever podium finish by a chess player from Assam at the prestigious Junior Nationals, making it a proud moment for the state.

A total of 208 players from across India participated in the highly competitive championship, which brought together some of the country’s most promising young chess talents. Mayank’s consistent performance and strategic brilliance throughout the tournament helped him secure the second position at the national level.

Mayank earned his place at the National Open Junior Championship after winning the Under-19 State Junior Chess Championship 2025, which was held at South Point School, Assam. His victory at the state level qualified him as a selected player for the national event, where he went on to deliver an exceptional performance.

With this achievement, Mayank has now been selected to represent India in several major international tournaments scheduled for 2026, including the Asian Junior Chess Championship, the World Junior Chess Championship, and the Western Asian Junior Chess Championship.

Chess officials and sports enthusiasts across Assam have hailed Mayank’s success as a landmark moment for the state’s chess ecosystem. His achievement is expected to inspire young players and boost interest in competitive chess across the region.

