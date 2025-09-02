Assam Residents Stop Arunachal Contractors From Constructing Road in Jonai

The situation turned tense at Nepali Basti in the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Jonai early on Tuesday. As per sources, Arunachal Pradesh contractors attempted to secretly construct a permanent road in the disputed area between the two states.

Upon receiving information from locals, members of regional organisations quickly reached the site, prompting the Arunachal contractor to flee without completing the work.

It may be noted that the Jonai administration has repeatedly attempted to halt such unauthorised construction in this disputed region.

Strict orders have also been issued to Arunachal officials and contractors to stop road-building activities. However, despite repeated interventions, Arunachal authorities and contractors reportedly ignored these directives and attempted once again to resume road construction early today.

Reportedly, similar attempts were made a few days ago, which were also halted by local organisations and residents.

Meanwhile, the local Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) were present at the site, urging the Assam government and Jonai administration to immediately stop the road construction and confiscate the construction materials involved.

