Assam's Kushal Kalita Bags Gold WWF Pro-AM Universe Championship

India’s representative at the WWF Pro-AM Universe Championship, Kushal Kalita from Assam won the gold medal in men’s bodybuilding.

The championship was organised at Bangkok in Thailand. Kalita bagged the gold in the men’s category on July 16.

The accolades already attached to his name include Mr. Kamrup overall champion in 2021, Mr. Assam overall champion in the same year, Mr. East India Gold in 2022 and Mr. Guwahati overall champion in 2022.

In addition, he also won Mr. Universe Gold this year in the 70 kilograms category in Thailand.