Assam's Robust Approach Yields an 81% Decrease in Child Marriages

Key Findings of the ICP Report:

Decrease in Child Marriages:

An 81% reduction in child marriage cases was observed in 20 districts between 2021-22 and 2023-24.

Community Support: Approximately 98% of the villagers in the surveyed areas expressed their support for the government's efforts to eradicate child marriage.

Identification of Safe Villages: 600 additional villages were identified where no child marriages have occurred since 2021.