Assam's Robust Approach Yields an 81% Decrease in Child Marriages

In a recent Facebook live session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the significant progress made in reducing child marriages in the state. According to an independent survey conducted by the India Child Protection (ICP) at 1,132 villages, there has been an 81% decrease in child marriage cases across 20 districts. This survey, aimed at assessing the impact of government initiatives, revealed notable findings that underscore the success of Assam's stringent measures.
Decrease in Child Marriages:
An 81% reduction in child marriage cases was observed in 20 districts between 2021-22 and 2023-24.
Community Support: Approximately 98% of the villagers in the surveyed areas expressed their support for the government's efforts to eradicate child marriage.
Identification of Safe Villages: 600 additional villages were identified where no child marriages have occurred since 2021.
Impact of Legal Interventions:
The crackdown on child marriages, involving over 3,000 arrests, has played a critical role in achieving these results.
The ICP report, titled “Towards Justice: Ending Child Marriage,” released on the World Day for International Justice, attributed this significant decline to Assam’s rigorous legal actions initiated since Sarma took office in 2021. The report combined data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and field data from the surveyed villages, which have a combined population of 21 lakh, including 8 lakh children.
Community Transformation:
Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the transformation in community attitudes, particularly in minority-dominated areas, which initially resisted these measures. He emphasized the government's commitment to continue these efforts, announcing another drive against child marriages scheduled for November-December this year. He has directed the Assam Police Director General, GP Singh to commence the initial investigations for this process.
Support from National Authorities:
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, lauded Assam's approach, stating, “Prosecution is definitely the key to ending this crime against children, and Assam's model to end child marriages has shown the country the way forward.”
Future Initiatives:
Sarma reaffirmed his commitment on his X handle, highlighting the achievements and stressing the ongoing nature of these efforts. He stated, “This exceptional report by India Child Protection is a shining testament to our sustained efforts in empowering Nari Shakti. We will not rest until we eliminate this social evil.”
Conclusion:
Assam's aggressive stance on child marriages, characterized by legal crackdowns and community engagement, has yielded significant results, setting a precedent for other states in India. With continued efforts and community support, Assam aims to completely eradicate child marriage, ensuring a safer and brighter future for its children.