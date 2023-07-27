Assam’s Sunil Kalita Awarded President’s Police Medal Posthumously

On the occasion of 85th raising day of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sunil Kalita, who sacrificed his life in a Maoists attack in Jharkhand in the year 2019, was awarded the President’s Police Medal posthumously in New Delhi on Thursday.
Kalita wife, Podumi Deka, received the award from Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Kumar Deka and Director General of CRPF Sujoy Thaosen on his behalf.
Kalita received the honour for his courage and efficiency to serve the country.
It may be mentioned that Sunil Kalita of 209 COBRA battalion sustained serious injuries during IED blast caused by Maoists in Saraikela district, Jharkhand on May 28, 2019, and was under treatment at Trauma Centre AllMS, New Delhi since June 4, 2019. However, he succumbed to his injuries on June 13, 2019, at 7:40 pm.
Taking to Twitter, the then chief minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal wrote, "Saddened to learn about the death of @crpfindia jawan Sunil Kalita who was undergoing treatment in AIIMS. Kalita sustained injuries during anti-naxal operations in Jharkhand on May 28. My deepest condolence to his family and friends. His martyrdom will not go in vain."