Assam’s Unique 101 Herbs Tradition of Bohag Bihu Earns International Recognition

Assam’s centuries-old tradition of consuming 101 varieties of leafy greens during Bohag Bihu has earned rare international recognition, marking a proud moment for the state’s cultural and ethnobotanical heritage.

Among the many folk customs associated with the Assamese New Year, the practice of eating 101 different herbs (101 bidha xaak) during the days of Bihu stands out as one of the most distinctive. Rooted deeply in ancestral wisdom, families across Assam collect and prepare these herbs on any one day of the weeklong festival, believing in their seasonal, medicinal and spiritual significance.

Now, this age-old tradition has been documented scientifically and published in the international peer-reviewed research journal “Explore” (Impact Factor: 2.2). The paper, titled “Exploring the seasonal dietary practice of consuming 101 leafy vegetables during the Assamese festival of Bohag Bihu: a study of traditional heritage and ethnomedicinal perception in Assam,” highlights the cultural depth and ethnomedicinal relevance of this practice.

The study is authored by Koushik Nandan Dutta, Sangeeta Dutta, Bhaswati Kashyap, Himshikhar Sarma, Rosy Ahmed, Sameeran Gam, Darshan Hazarika, Bhargab Jyoti Sahariah, and Nilutpal Sharma Bora—a team of researchers who worked to bring Assam’s traditional wisdom to the global research stage.

According to the authors, the study sheds light on the nutritional knowledge, traditional healing wisdom, and cultural values embedded in Assamese society. The international recognition reaffirms the richness of Assam’s indigenous practices and positions Assamese food culture and plant heritage firmly on the global map.

In a special emotional gesture, the authors have also dedicated the publication as a heartfelt tribute to the late music legend Zubeen Garg, acknowledging his lifelong contribution to Assamese culture and identity.

The international documentation of this age-old ritual marks a significant milestone—not just for researchers, but for every Assamese who continues to keep alive the traditions woven into the rhythms of Bohag Bihu.