Assam's Youth Found Dead in Hyderabad

In yet another tragic occurrence, dead body of an Assamese Youth was found in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Khagen Das, hailed from Naharati in Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria.

According to sources, the youth went to Kerala on March 25 in search of job.

The body of the youth was recovered by the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday from.

The legal authorities are investigating the matter.

Further details awaited.

In another shocking and tragic incident, a man from Assam was brutally murdered in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

According to sources, the incident took place at a company in Aliabad area of Hyderabad where the deceased was employed as security guard.

The deceased has been identified as 43-years-old Tankeshwar Bora alias Prabin, a resident of Bihpuria, who was beaten to death while he was on duty.

Bora was on his night shift at the firm when his colleague from Bihar beat him to death with a pipe. After killing him, the accused put the body in a sack and threw it away in water.

The Hyderabad Police recovered the body on Monday morning and launched a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, it is established that the accused has been arrested by the police.

Earlier, the body of a youth from Assam was found cut into two pieces in Uttar Pradesh.

Before getting killed, he contacted his mother and pleaded, “Maa, please save me. They are going to kill me. I won’t be able to see you again. Please save me Maa.”

According to sources, the body of the deceased, identified as Tutan De, was found mysteriously cut into two pieces on the railway track of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Tutan was a resident of Hatibhanga Colony in Lumding.

The deceased was employed as a bedroll provider in the AC compartment of train.