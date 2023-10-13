At last after 7 Years, Gauhati HC Directed CBI to Take Over Jibon Kemprai Kidnapping Case

At last after seven years, the Gauhati High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Jibon Kemprai kidnapping case in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.
According to reports, Jibon Kemprai was kidnapped on January 27, 2016 from his residence by some unidentified miscreants.
Following which an FIR was lodged by Mahendra Kemprai, younger brother of Jibon Kemprai then Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).
A Diyungmukh PS case No. 03/2016 was registered under sections 365/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) thereafter.
But, since 2016 no proper investigation by the police has taken place, thus, Jibon was still reported as missing.
So a writ petition was filed before Gauhati High Court for handing over the investigation to CBI in the year 2022. During pendency of writ petition, an SIT was constituted by Assam Police.
The court found that even investigation conducted by the SIT has no development.
Considering these grounds, the Court handed over the investigation to CBI.
“In the present case, as noted above, this Court finds that the probability of political motive behind the incident cannot be ruled out. Therefore, considering the ground realities prevailing in the Dima Hasao District of Assam and having regard to the nature of investigation so far conducted in this case, this Court is left with no manner of doubt that the petitioner would not get justice unless the investigation in the connected case is handed over to a specialized agency such as the CBI,” the court stated in its order.
The court further directed the state of Assam and two others represented by the chief secretary to the Govt. of Assam, the Assam Director General of Police and the Superintendent of Police Haflong, Dima Hasao to initiate all steps to handover the investigation in connection with Diyungmukh PS case no. 03/2016 to the CBI by following the due process of law.
“Once the records are handed over to the CBI, the investigation be carried out by the domestic crime investigating agency of India as expeditiously as possible, so as to bring the process to its logical end,” the court added further in its order.