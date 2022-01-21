At Least 10 Picnic Spots in Kamrup (R) District Closed amid COVID-19

The Kamrup (R) district administration has ordered to close the picnic spots in the district amid the rise in cases of COVID-19. As many as 10 picnic spots have been closed as no COVID protocols have been followed by the picnickers.

The district administration in an order issued today said that the picnic spots of Ukiam, Kulsi, Chandubi, Baregaon, Rani Khamar, Kopili, Kedar, Dirgheswari, Madan Kamdev, Malang Sildubi and other spots are hereby directed to close with immediate effect until further orders.

Any violation of the order will appeal action under the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC.