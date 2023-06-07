At Least 16 Bogies of Goods-Carrying Train Derails in Assam’s Boko

As many as 16 bogies of a goods-carrying train detached at the Kamakhya-Jogighopa railway track in Assam’s Kamrup district on Wednesday.
The train accident has been reported at Boko’s Singra Railway Station. According to reports, many bogies were derailed from the moving train and 15-16 of them detached and fell apart. The train was reportedly carrying coal.
After the incident occurred, the train moved around 200 metres away with just the felt out 6-7 bogies.
The train consisted of a total of 60 bogies. However, no person has been injured in the incident.
On June 3, a major tragedy, similar to the Odisha incident, was averted after the engine of a train and two other bogies delinked from the remaining around eight bogies and chugged down for almost 600 metres in Assam’s Kokrajhar.
The incident was reported near Kokrajhar Railway Station where the engine of the train was delinked from the bogies, however, fortunately, no major accident took place as the train was running at a low speed and there was no passenger inside it.