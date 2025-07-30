ATASU Stages Massive Dispur Gherao Rally, Reiterates ST Demand & Indigenous Rights

The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) on Wedneday launched a massive protest march from its central office in Joynagar, Guwahati, to Dispur, the seat of the Assam Secretariat, under the banner of ‘Dispur Gherao’. The protest was aimed at pressing several longstanding demands, including the granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Tai Ahom community, provision of autonomy in Upper Assam, land rights for indigenous people, and the eviction of suspected illegal immigrants from Assam.

Over 1,500 members of ATASU and supporters from various districts across the state participated in the protest, waving community flags and raising slogans that reverberated through the streets leading to Dispur. The demonstration marked a renewed assertion of identity and rights by the Tai Ahom community and was organized to highlight the perceived inaction of both the central and state governments regarding their constitutional demands.

In a formal appeal addressed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ATASU submitted a memorandum outlining the community’s primary concerns. The student body reminded the government that the Tai Ahom people, despite gradual cultural assimilation with other Tai groups such as the Khamti, Phake, Khamyang, Aiton, and Turung, have preserved their distinct language, culture, and traditions. The union emphasized that this unique identity must be safeguarded through constitutional recognition and protection.

ATASU expressed frustration that their demand for ST status, despite repeated assurances from both the Central and State governments, has not materialized. “The central government led by the BJP introduced the ST Bill in the Rajya Sabha but failed to table it in the Lok Sabha. This signals deliberate neglect. Our demands have been reduced to mere election promises,” the memorandum stated.

The union also alleged that the current Assam government, like its predecessors, has continued the trend of ignoring the demands of the Tai Ahom community. “We have been continuously betrayed. This government too, under your leadership, has sidelined our rightful claims,” the memorandum read, directly addressing the Chief Minister.

ATASU, reiterating its faith in peaceful democratic protest, appealed to the government to take decisive action under the leadership of the Chief Minister to fulfill the long-pending constitutional demands of the Tai Ahom community.

The key demands raised by the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union in the protest are as follows:

Immediate conferring of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Tai Ahom community. Granting of autonomous administrative structure or self-governance in Upper Assam. Assurance of land rights to all khilonjia (indigenous) communities of Assam who have been residing in the state for generations. Identification, eviction, and deportation of all suspected illegal immigrants residing in Assam.

ATASU also emphasized that the fourth pillar of democracy—the media—plays a crucial role in informing the public and holding power accountable, and requested broad coverage of their protest, demands, and messages. “We appeal to the media to bring our voices to the masses and to those in power,” ATASU stated in its official communication.

The protest march concluded near the Assam Secretariat amid tight security arrangements. There were no reports of violence or disruption, and the event was largely peaceful and disciplined.

As the Tai Ahom community continues to wait for official recognition and justice, ATASU has warned that further agitation may be launched if the government fails to respond meaningfully to their demands.

