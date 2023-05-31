Atindra Roychoudhury Assumes Charge As New RCE Of OIL

Mr Atindra Roychoudhury has assumed the charge of Resident Chief Executive (RCE), of Oil India Limited, Field Headquarters on June 1, 2023.
Roychoudhury replaced Prsahanta Borkotoky who retired at today to bring the curtains down on an eventful career.
Roychoudhury joined OIL as an Executive Trainee (ET) in November 1986 in Electrical Engineering Department in Duliajan. Born to Lily Roychoudhury and Late Gunindra Kumar Roychoudhury, Atindra Roychoudhury hails from Guwahati, Assam.
He did his schooling at Cotton Collegiate School and passed his intermediate from Cotton College, Guwahati. He graduated in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani.
After his brief stint in Electrical Department, he served the Geophysics Department of OIL for a decade. Later as a pioneering member of OIL's IT Department, Roychoudhury was instrumental in the design and implementation of LAN & WAN across all spheres of OIL.
Subsequently, Roychoudhury moved to the Contracts department and moved to OIL's Corporate office in Noida as Chief Manager (Contracts) up to 2014. There he was promoted to the position of Chief General Manager in the Corporate Planning Department on 1st January 2017 and then to the position of Executive Director (Corporate Affairs) on January 1 2019, until February 13, 2020.
In 2020 he was transferred to Duliajan and was entrusted with the position of Executive Director, Production Services. Nominated by OIL, Roychoudhury also holds the position of Chairman of Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL).
Atindra Roychoudhury has a reputation for having worked actively in enhancing hydrocarbon production, technology induction, and digitalization of the systems and processes at OIL.
As Executive Director (PS), Roychoudhury was instrumental in OIL's key initiatives to enhance production like the introduction of the Technology Service Model (TSM), Production Enhancement Contract (PEC), etc.
Known for his visionary leadership with sound technical knowledge, Roychoudhury spearheaded the digitalization initiative of OIL, namely Project DRIVE (Digital Readiness for Innovation and Value in E&P). He is also actively attached to many socio-cultural and sporting activities of Duliajan.