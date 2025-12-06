‘Attempt to Silence Critics’: Upamanyu Hazarika On Defamation Case Filed by Assam CM's Wife

Senior Advocate Upamanyu Hazarika has responded to the defamation complaint filed by Smt. Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with six others, which was listed before the Guwahati Judicial Magistrate First Class (case number 68/2025).

The complaint arises from Hazarika’s criticism and opposition to the proposed diversion of National Highway 715.

The highway’s proposed realignment would pass through 106 bighas of land owned by Smt. Sharma’s companies affect residents of Hatbor, Kuworitol, and Jakhalabandha, whose livelihoods rely on highway traffic. Over 50,000 people are reportedly impacted by the diversion.

In his response, Hazarika challenged key aspects of the complaint. He noted that the defamation claim falsely asserts that neither Smt. Neither Sharma nor the state government had any role in the diversion plan.

According to documents submitted by the NHAI and the Central Government in a PIL before the Gauhati High Court, the State Government and the PWD department, overseen by Chief Minister Sarma, played a decisive role in aligning the highway through the 106 bighas of land.

Hazarika also argued that there is no defamation because both Smt. Sharma and her husband allegedly have a poor public reputation due to claims of misuse of government machinery and corruption.

He submitted multiple instances of such allegations in his defence, including reports describing Chief Minister Sarma as one of the most corrupt leaders in the country. “When an individual’s reputation is already poor, it cannot be further lowered,” Hazarika stated.

Further, he pointed out that the statements he made are already part of ongoing proceedings in a PIL before the Gauhati High Court. He emphasised that repetition of judicial proceedings’ statements cannot constitute defamation.

Finally, Hazarika alleged that the complaint is an attempt to silence critics and instil fear among the public, a tactic he claims has been used on multiple occasions in the past.

