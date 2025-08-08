August 29 and September 8: Dates to Watch as Amit Shah and Modi Visit Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on August 29, marking a significant milestone for the state.
He further informed that following the inauguration, Amit Shah will attend an afternoon Panchayat meeting, where all NDA representatives who recently won in the local elections are expected to be present.
CM Sarma also informed that Amit Shah will participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Golap Borbora, Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister, underscoring the importance of historical political legacies amid evolving political narratives.
According to the Chief Minister, the Home Minister’s visit signals the beginning of an intensified political phase in Assam, with the NDA working to consolidate its position at the grassroots level.
CM Sarma additionally informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on September 8. The Prime Minister’s itinerary includes attending events at the Numaligarh Refinery, participating in the birth centenary celebration of cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika, and joining a program in Mangaldoi.
He informed that Prime Minister Modi will also address a large public rally at Numaligarh, expected to draw a significant crowd.
The Chief Minister noted that the Home Minister’s meeting at Khanapara and the Prime Minister’s public rally at Numaligarh are unofficial programs, occurring between official government engagements.
CM Sarma said these high-profile visits highlight the central leadership’s focus on Assam ahead of upcoming political developments, signaling a phase of active political engagement in the state.
