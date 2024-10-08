Author Papori Barman Receives 'Munin Barkotoki Literary Award 2024'

Renowned Assamese author Papori Barman has been conferred the prestigious Munin Barkotoki Literary Award 2024.
Papori Barman has received the award for her acclaimed short story collection titled ‘Porua Puhoniya’.
The award, presented by the Munin Barkotoki Memorial Trust, includes a cash prize of Rs 50,000, along with a memento and a citation.
Papori Barman's work has been praised for its depth and unique storytelling, making her a deserving recipient of this honour.
The Munin Barkotoki Memorial Trust was formed in the memory of renowned writer, critic and journalist Munin Barkotoki. He was very supportive of younger writers, poets, critics and playwrights and wrote postcards by the dozen encouraging them in their efforts. In a bid to honour that memory, the Munin Barkotoki Memorial Trust instituted an annual Munin Barkotoki Award from 1995 for promising young writers writing in Assamese. So far more than 45 writers have received this award.