AYUSH Playing Big Role Globally: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that the AYUSH system of medicine was playing a big role globally.

Sonowal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry had taken a lot of initiatives to promote and also develop the strength of the AYUSH system of medicine globally.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sonowal said “The ministry is taking many initiatives to address all kinds of health issues by promoting and developing the AYUSH system of medicine. We are working in collaboration with 50 countries across the world. We are also putting our efforts in African countries.”

The Union Minister also said that AYUSH products contributed a lot during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Traditional system of medicine which is found in India for centuries is now becoming a very important kind of medicine for the preservation of health of mankind and also this is giving a lot of strength to the health of the society,” Sonowal said.

“The products of Ayurveda, Yoga and another system of AYUSH have contributed greatly to the preservation of human health and also for boosting immunity. I do firmly believe whatever way it is gaining its popularity and also creating credibility, trust among the people of the world and I believe in near future it will definitely play a big role for the betterment of health,” said the Union Minister.