Baihata Road Accident: Escaping Doctor Arrested by Kamrup Police

The Kamrup Police has arrested the doctor who had been escaping after he was involved in the tragic road accident at Baihata Chariali.

The doctor has been identified as Dr. Nagen Hazuri.

On January 17 (Tuesday), two siblings lost their lives after they were hit by a speeding car driven by Dr. Nagen Hazuri at Kendukona in Kamrup district.

The doctor was allegedly drunk while he was driving, due to which the tragic accident took place. Post the incident, enraged family members and locals staged massive protests demanding arrest of the accused doctor at the earliest. Locals stated that the doctor hit the people on the road while en route to Nalbari.

As per the police, Dr. Hazuri was arrested from Guwahati on Friday while he was hiding.

The accused doctor is currently under the custody of the Baihata Police.

Gayatri Das (14) and Abinash Das (10) were the two siblings who passed away in the tragedy. Meanwhile, two others were injured in the accident and they are currently undergoing treatment.