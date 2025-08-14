Bajali Police Accused of Extortion on I-Day Eve at Patacharkuchi Overbridge

Bonojit Hussain, a full-time farmer and independent researcher from Baridatara village in Nalbari district, has alleged extortion by Bajali police at the Patacharkuchi Overbridge on National Highway-31 on the eve of Independence Day.

According to Hussain, he was returning from Gossaigaon to Nalbari at around 6:35 PM when several police personnel stopped his small car, along with other non-SUV vehicles. The officers reportedly claimed that his vehicle’s pollution certificate had expired and demanded a penalty of Rs. 10,000.

Hussain said he informed the police that he was unaware of the expiry and requested an official challan or an online payment option, which the officers refused. Instead, they allegedly demanded Rs. 5,000 on the spot.

He added that a constable then took him to a shop to make a UPI payment via the shop’s QR code, but the transaction failed. Subsequently, Hussain was taken to an SBI ATM, withdrew Rs. 5,000, and handed Rs. 3,000 in cash to Sub-Inspector B. Ahmed.

Fifty metres later, a shopkeeper reportedly told Hussain unprompted:

"Dada, you might be able to go to the Moon and come back without paying, but on 14 August you can’t cross Patacharkuchi without paying the police."

Hussain shared the incident on social media, tagging Assam DGP Harmeet Singh and questioning the police conduct on the eve of the nation’s Independence Day.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Hussain said he felt harassed and demanded accountability for the alleged misuse of police authority against ordinary citizens.

As of now, the Assam Police have not issued any official response regarding the allegations.

