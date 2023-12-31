Baksa Poisoning: Third School Girl Dies While Undergoing Treatment

The third girl who was undergoing treatment after consuming poison-laced food in Assam’s Baksa district, unfortunately passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati, reports said.
Earlier, on December 8, three minor school students consumed ‘chowmein’ after deliberately lacing it with poison. This resulted in the unfortunate death of two girls on December 13 and December 25, while they were undergoing treatment.
As per reports, the third girl breathed her last at 5:40 pm at Guwahati’s Ayursundra Hospital on Saturday. Her body was taken to her residence in Baksa earlier today.
This incident unfolded when the trio, aged approximately 13-14 years, allegedly inscribed inappropriate content on the blackboard of their after-school tuition center. The next day, a fellow student disclosed their names for the inappropriate writings, prompting the teacher to summon them. Subsequently, the girls were purportedly reprimanded for their actions.
In response, the trio visited a local fast-food store in Kalpani bazaar located in the vicinity, where they deliberately laced their ‘chowmein’ with a poisonous substance and then consumed it.
Following ingestion, the girls fell seriously ill and were subsequently admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention. However, after their health condition deteriorated, they were shifted to a private hospital.