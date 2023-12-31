Baksa Poisoning: Third School Girl Dies While Undergoing Treatment

This incident unfolded when the trio, aged approximately 13-14 years, allegedly inscribed inappropriate content on the blackboard of their after-school tuition center. The next day, a fellow student disclosed their names for the inappropriate writings, prompting the teacher to summon them. Subsequently, the girls were purportedly reprimanded for their actions.

In response, the trio visited a local fast-food store in Kalpani bazaar located in the vicinity, where they deliberately laced their ‘chowmein’ with a poisonous substance and then consumed it.

Following ingestion, the girls fell seriously ill and were subsequently admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention. However, after their health condition deteriorated, they were shifted to a private hospital.