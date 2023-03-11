Ban Imposed on Entry of Pigs & Poultry to Assam from Other States

The Assam government has imposed a ban on the entry of poultry and pigs to the state through the Western border of the state.

The move comes amid the spread of Avian Influenza and African Swine Fever in Bihar and Jharkhand.

This decision is expected to prevent the escalation of the disease to Assam and other North Eastern states. The veterinary department has already issued advisories to all the concerned authorities for active and targeted surveillance.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister of Assam, Atul Bora with senior officials of Agriculture and Veterinary department in Guwahati’s Janata Bhawan on Saturday.

The minister also directed the department officials to take measures to prevent price rise of pork and chicken meat as transportation of pig and poultry to Assam has been banned.

Taking to twitter, Atul Bora said, “Govt of Assam has temporarily banned transportation of pigs & poultry to Assam from other states to prevent spread of ASF & Avian Influenza of poultry and protect interests of our local piggery & poultry farming.”