Ban on heavy vehicles in Kaliabor for Prez Murmu's visit

Kaziranga National Park is getting a high profile visit from President Draupadi Murmu, which has resulted in the implementation of special guidelines for the occasion.

As part of these guidelines, heavy vehicles have been banned from travelling from Tinali in Kaliabor, with the ban set to remain in place until 7 pm.

This has resulted in hundreds of trucks becoming stranded on the streets of Kaliabor, unable to make their way through the area due to the restrictions. The ban has been implemented as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of the President during his visit to the region.

Sources have reported that heavy vehicles coming from Guwahati and Tezpur have also been stopped, with drivers instructed to avoid the area until the ban has been lifted. Local authorities have urged all affected individuals to cooperate with the guidelines and follow the instructions provided to ensure the visit proceeds smoothly and without incident.

Despite the disruptions caused by the ban, locals have remained largely supportive of the measures, recognizing the importance of the President's visit to the area. The Kaziranga National Park is one of the most significant natural reserves in the country, and the visit by the President is seen as a crucial opportunity to highlight the importance of preserving the region's unique wildlife and natural resources.

As the day progresses, authorities are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely to ensure that the guidelines are being followed and that the President's visit proceeds smoothly. The ban on heavy vehicles is expected to be lifted at 7 pm, at which point the stranded trucks will be able to resume their journeys through the area.