Bangladesh to Import 1.8 Lakh Tonnes of Diesel from Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery

Bangladesh has decided to import a large quantity of diesel from India to meet its growing energy requirements. The neighbouring country will procure 1.8 lakh tonnes of diesel from Assam-based public sector refinery Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) by December.

The decision was approved on Tuesday at a meeting of the Government Purchase Advisory Committee held at the Dhaka Secretariat, chaired by Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed. The move is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply for 2026.

The total cost of the import has been estimated at Tk 1,462 crore (Bangladeshi Taka). According to officials, the pricing has been fixed with a premium of USD 5.50 per barrel under the agreement with NRL, a subsidiary of Oil India Limited.

Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Mohammad Fouzul Kabir Khan clarified that the diesel import is not part of any new contract. He said the supply will be made under a 15-year long-term agreement signed during the tenure of the previous government.

The diesel is expected to be transported through the India–Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, a development that is likely to further strengthen bilateral trade and energy cooperation between the two countries.

