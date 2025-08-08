Bangladeshi Migrants Not Illegal If Non-Muslim? AASU, SMSS Protests Rock Assam

'Illegal Migrants' or what is called the Bangladeshi immigrants in common parlance is what the central focus of Assam's politics for at least 45 years now, has been again in highlight at this moment. After CAA became a law in 2019 and the rules are set in 2024, the Assam government's recent declaration has once again sparked a sharp criticism.

The state government has recently decided to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who arrived before December 31, 2014. The state government's recent move to withdraw Foreigners Tribunal (FT) cases against non-Muslim undocumented migrants has now become a matter of protest.

On Friday, massive protests were organised across the state, with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) at the leadreship. Along with AASU, the SMSS (Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti) and other groups were seen on the streets opposing the state govt. decision.

With a firm stand of not accepting the “foreigner legitimization” through this policy, the student bodies burned copies of the directive, demanding its immediate revocation and Assam’s complete exclusion from the purview of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

AASU Protest In Chirang, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh

In Bijni, Chirang district, regional AASU activists led by president Biswajit Roy carried out a symbolic burning of the government’s directive granting citizenship to Hindu Bangladeshis in Assam. The protestors expressed strong opposition, claiming the decision undermines the indigenous identity of Assam.

Similar protests erupted in Bongaigaon, where the district student union vehemently opposed the government’s “hasty” decision. Protestors raised slogans condemning the policy and questioned why Assam should bear the burden of Hindu foreigners when other states reject it. The atmosphere was charged as AASU activists voiced their resentment against the citizenship directive.

In Dibrugarh, hundreds of student activists gathered on National Highway 37 to protest against the government’s move. They burned copies of the directive that was seen as a violation of the court’s ruling which had ordered the rejection of citizenship claims by illegal Hindu Bangladeshis. The protest highlighted the student body’s firm stance against what they see as a threat to Assam’s demographic balance.

KMSS, SMSS Spearheaded Protest In Jorhat, Golaghat

In Jorhat, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and the district student union jointly protested against the citizenship directive. Demonstrators set fire to the statue of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The students also conducted a symbolic burning of the government order, demanding immediate withdrawal of the citizenship grant.

Near the Morongi Revenue Circle area in Golaghat, the Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), held a fierce protest against the citizenship directive. They burned copies of the government order and the statue of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The protest was led by Pintu Gogoi, president of the central committee of the Students’ Liberation Struggle Committee.

'Save Assam Accord' Slogans Reverberated in Morigaon

In Morigaon, the district student union strongly condemned the withdrawal of the government’s directive that targeted illegal non-Muslim immigrants. Protesters gathered in central Morigaon and burned copies of the directive, reiterating their stand that citizenship should not be granted on religious grounds. They emphasized that only immigrants recognized under the Assam Accord of 1971 should be considered citizens.

The protests across Assam reflect strong opposition among indigenous organizations against the state government’s citizenship policy, which they argue threatens Assam’s demographic and cultural identity.

