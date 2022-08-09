Bangladeshi Smuggler Arrested in Assam’s Karimganj

A Bangladeshi national has been arrested from Karimganj district of Assam on Monday.

The arrested Bangladeshi has been identified as Zakir Hussain. He hails from Zakiganj in Bangladesh.

According to reports, on Monday night, the police had nabbed a group of smugglers from the neighbouring country at the India-Bangladesh border. The smugglers had crossed the Kushiyara River and entered into the Indian territory.

However, all the smugglers escaped from the police net and only Zakir could be arrested.

The police seized two cartons alcohol from Zakir’s possession.

Meanwhile, the Karimganj Police said that the arrested person has informed that some Indians are also involved in smuggling. They help the Bangladeshi smugglers in the import and export of alcohol.

Police said that the excise department has been informed about this and action will be taken.

Meanwhile, Zakir is being interrogated by the police.