Banker from Assam’s Silchar Found Dead Inside Train in Karnataka

In a sensational incident, the body of an Assam-based banker was recovered from a locked toilet inside a train in Karnataka.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Roy Choudhury (33) from Silchar who was working with Union Bank of India in Karnataka’s Shivamogga. He went missing on March 25 (Saturday).

According to sources, Choudhury’s body was recovered from a locked toilet inside the Yeshvantpur-Shivamoga (Shimoga) Intercity Express train on March 26 (Sunday).

The cleaning staff during routine duty found that a toilet in the train scheduled to depart Shimoga at 3:30 pm was locked from inside. Subsequently, the railway staff broke open the toilet door and Choudhury’s body was found there.

Reportedly, Choudhury’s wife, Anushka Roy Choudhury, who had reached Yeshwantpur station travelling from Silchar via Kolkata and was waiting for Ashok, had filed an FIR at the Yeshwantpur Railway Police having failed to establish any contact with Ashok since Saturday evening.

Preliminary investigations have revealed a that the cause of Choudhury's death was a cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, sources informed that Ashok's family is yet to accept this as a case of cardiac arrest and they are waiting for the post-mortem reports.

In another shocking and tragic incident, a man from Assam was brutally murdered in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

According to sources, the incident took place at a company in Aliabad area of Hyderabad where the deceased was employed as security guard.

The deceased has been identified as 43-years-old Tankeshwar Bora alias Prabin, a resident of Bihpuria, who was beaten to death while he was on duty.

Bora was on his night shift at the firm when his colleague from Bihar beat him to death with a pipe. After killing him, the accused put the body in a sack and threw it away in water.

The Hyderabad Police recovered the body on Monday morning and launched a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, it is established that the accused has been arrested by the police.