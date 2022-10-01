Assam

Banned Cough Syrup Seized in Assam’s Kokrajhar

Two persons, identified as Dinesh Kumar and Gautam Kumar, have been arrested in connection to the seizure.
Banned Cough Syrup Seized | Representative Image
Pratidin Bureau

Huge consignments of banned cough syrup were seized at a raid conducted by Assam Police in Kokrajhar district on Saturday.

According to source, a truck was en route Guwahati from Uttar Pradesh when it was intercepted in Gossaigaon.

The amount of the seized cough syrup is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, a massive consignment of brown sugar was seized and a person was held in a major drug bust in Lumding.

According to reports, brown sugar weighing 421.86 grams concealed in 31 soap cases was seized at Lumding Junction.

