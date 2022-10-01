Banned Cough Syrup Seized in Assam’s Kokrajhar

Huge consignments of banned cough syrup were seized at a raid conducted by Assam Police in Kokrajhar district on Saturday.

According to source, a truck was en route Guwahati from Uttar Pradesh when it was intercepted in Gossaigaon.

Two persons, identified as Dinesh Kumar and Gautam Kumar, have been arrested in connection to the seizure.

The amount of the seized cough syrup is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, a massive consignment of brown sugar was seized and a person was held in a major drug bust in Lumding.

According to reports, brown sugar weighing 421.86 grams concealed in 31 soap cases was seized at Lumding Junction.