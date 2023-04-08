Assam: 2 PFI Leaders Arrested in Barpeta

After months of nationwide crackdown against Popular Front of India (PFI) members, two top leaders from the group were arrested in Assam’s Barpeta, reports emerged on Saturday.

According to sources, the leaders were arrested from Barpeta Railway Station along with one Campus Front of India (CFI) member.

The two PFI leaders have been identified as Zakir Hussain and Samad Ahmed and the CFI has been identified as Jahidul Islam Mirdha.

It is established that Samad Ahmed is the President of the PFI Assam State Committee, Zakir Hussain is the secretary of state committee while Jahidul Islam is the president of CFI Assam Committee.

In November 2022, Assam Police informed that a leader of proscribed Islamic organization Popular Front of India’s (PFI) student wing had been arrested from Bengaluru.

According to reports, the leader had been absconding since the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) nationwide crackdown on the organization, earlier this year.

An official said that an Assam Police team led by a DSP-rank official arrested the Campus Front of India (CFI) leader from Bengaluru’s Bellundur on Friday.

Police identified the accused as Amir Hamza. They said that Hamza was hiding in Bengaluru with some families from Tripura.

Following his arrest, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Bengaluru gave Hamza’s transit remand for three days to Assam Police. He is being brought to Guwahati, a statement from police read.

The police statement further mentioned that he will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Guwahati on Monday.

Disclosing more information regarding the arrest, officials informed that Hamza is a resident of Assam’s Baksa district. He had been on the run since the Centre announced a ban on PFI.