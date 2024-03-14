4 Houses Gutted In Assam's Barpeta As Fire Tenders Fail To Reach Site

A massive fire in Barpeta district's Howly on Thursday gutted four houses belonging to an individual as fire tenders struggled to reach the spot due to poor road connectivity.
As per reports, the fire broke out in the Howly town at the residence of Fajlur Khan and soon spread to the nearby structures belonging to him. As the fire raged on, emergency services were called in.
However, owing to poor road connectivity in the region, the fire tenders failed to reach the site of the fire. As a result, four houses were gutted causing damages to property.
Later on, the locals joined hands to bring the fire under control. The incident took place in Dhakaliapara village under Howly municipality which falls under the Barpeta district of Assam.
The cause of the fire remains to be ascertained as of yet. So far, no loss of lives or injuries have been reported in the incident.