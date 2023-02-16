Assam: 4-Year-Old Charred To Death In House Fire

A 4-year-old child was charred to death in a tragic house fire that broke out at Khandarkur under Assam’s Barpeta district on Wednesday late night.

According to information, the mother and grandmother of the child were also injured during the ordeal.

The mother’s timely action saved two of her children, however, one of them couldn’t be taken out of the burning dwelling in time.

Two cattle heads were also killed in the fire, sources informed.

It is suspected that the fire was triggered by a earthen lamp that. The exact reason is yet to be established.

Sources further said that the father of the victim wasn’t home when the incident took place.

Fire tenders later reached the scene and doused the fire but the damage was already done.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended upon the village with many locals mourning the unfortunate death of the child.

In another incident, as many as 190 shops were gutted in a massive market fire that broke out at Umswai weekly market of West Karbi Anglong district.

Almost 80% of the properties have been gutted in the fire incident.

The exact cause of the fire incident has not been ascertained yet. While, no one has been reported injured in the fire incident, informed a source.

It is also learned that not a single fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

The shop owners in a video appealed before the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and the state government for immediate compensation and restoration of the old weekly market at the earliest.