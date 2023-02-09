In Assam's Barpeta, Vaishnav Organisation Donates Land For Mosque

In what may be described as an humanitarian gesture towards communal harmony, Barpeta Satra in Assam - a historical indigenous social institutional center, mainly associated with the Ekaharana tradition of Vaishnavism - has donated five bighas of land for the construction of a mosque and burial ground.

The Satra authority donated 5 bighas of land to Mandia Jame Mosque Iddgah Committee for use as a burial ground and for building a mosque, a Barpeta member said after handing over the papers at a meeting on Thursday.

Abul Kalam Azad, a member of the Mandia Jame Mosque Committee said that Burha Satriya of Barpeta Satra, Basistha Dev Sarma, who passed away last year had taken the noble initiative of donating the land to the concerned Committee.

"The Barpeta Satra has donated more than 5 bighas of land to Mandia Jame Mosque Iddgah Committee. The process was started in 2008 and was finalized today," said Abul Kalam Azad, member of the Mandia Jame Mosque Committee.

