Assam: Drug Smuggler Injured During Police Firing in Barpeta, 2 Others Held

A drug smuggler has sustained serious injuries after police opened fire on him at Mazgaon in Assam’s Barpeta district.

Upon receiving prior inputs about the presence of drugs and arms in the residence of a person at the Barpeta Road, the police reached the spot and conducted search operations on Monday night.

During the search drive, a drug peddler identified as Bisa Miya tried to flee from the clutches of police.

The police then resorted to fire on Miya, who then sustained bullet injuries on his right shoulder.

Bisa Miya is currently undergoing treatment at the Barpeta Medical College. Miya was a resident of Bhalukigaon.

Meanwhile, two other smugglers identified as Inamul Haque and Bilal Hussain has also been arrested.

According to the police, a huge quantity of drugs including crystal meth which has a high market value has been seized from the three smuggler’s possession.

A case has been registered and the police have launched search drives to nab other accused involved in the smuggling.