Assam: Thieves Target Historic Moinbari Satra In Barpeta; Cash, Gold Ornaments Stolen

In a shocking incident, unidentified thieves targeted the historic Moinbari Satra in Assam’s Barpeta, making off with a substantial amount of money and several gold ornaments.
The incident occurred on Thursday night when there was nobody inside the satra premises. According to sources, the thieves gained access by breaking a window.
Once inside, the culprits ransacked the sacred place, stealing around Rs 10,000, believed to be donations made by devotees, and several valuable gold ornaments that held immense religious and historical significance. The stolen items included a golden idol, a golden flute, a gold crown along with four golden necklaces.
The estimated value of the stolen items is said to be a whopping Rs 20 lakh.
The thieves also decamped with several ceremonial artifacts that had been in the possession of the satra for generations.
The Moinbari Satra holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Barpeta, and this audacious theft has deeply saddened the monks as well as the community as a whole. It is one of the prominent satras in Barpeta, known for its cultural and religious heritage. It has been a center for spiritual and cultural activities for centuries and is an integral part of Assam's cultural fabric.
Local police have been informed of the incident and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.